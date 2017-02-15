5 dead as hit men strike in San Juan, Pasig, Taguig

Two men who earlier surrendered to the police under the “Oplan Tokhang” antidrug campaign were killed by unidentified gunmen in San Juan and Pasig City on Monday night.

In Taguig City, three victims of summary executions were found dumped in a vacant lot near C-6 Road.

According to a report to the Eastern Police District, Christopher Dawal, 39, was shot near his house on Tuberias Street, Barangay Batis, in San Juan while having a drink with friends and relatives around 11 p.m.

Witnesses said the assailants, who wore helmets and face masks, shot Dawal four times before fleeing on two motorcycles.

The San Juan police described Dawal as a drug personality who was included on the barangay watch list. Teresa Eradio, Dawal’s 42-year-old sister, said her brother—being a “pusher”—surrendered to barangay officials on July 2.

Witnesses and members of the victim’s family said Dawal saw the gunmen minutes before the shooting and that he made no attempt to hide since he was confident he was no longer considered a target.

Carlo Dawal, one of the victim’s cousins, said Christopher had stopped using drugs and was looking for a job to support his two children. Their family, Carlo said, was no longer keen on having the case investigated by the police. “What for? With so many being killed nowadays, nothing’s being solved,” he told the Inquirer.

In Pasig, another surrenderer, 39-year-old Ronnie Salazar, was shot dead inside his house at Sitio Kumunoy, Barangay San Miguel, around 9 p.m.

Salazar’s cousin Gloria told investigators that he earlier surrendered to the barangay to comply with Tokhang but that he continued using drugs. Salazar left behind a live-in partner.

PO2 Rodelio Ruiz of Police Community Precinct 5 in Barangay San Miguel said Salazar was a suspected pusher and that he was not among the surrenderers who showed up when local officials organized Zumba exercise sessions for them. Ruiz also said the slain resident was also being linked to robberies.

3 more in Taguig

In Taguig, the bodies of two men found on a lot near C-6 Road, Barangay Hagonoy, before dawn on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Jeric Bernas, a resident of Barangay San Martin de Porres, Parañaque City, and Ritchie Armancilla Soto.

Another drug suspect identified as Eugene Padilla was found dead around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Cadena de Amor Extension, Wawa, Taguig.

The Southern Police District said the three victims were on the drug watch list of the Taguig police. —WITH REPORTS FROM ERIKA SAULER; RADYO INQUIRER