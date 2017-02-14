Abella contradicts Andanar on P2B Duterte aid

Who should we believe now?

In yet another batch of conflicting statements, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella contradicted Tuesday the statement of Communications Secretary Martin Andanar who earlier said that the P2-billion worth of aid promised by President Rodrigo Duterte would be for displaced mine workers.

Abella recalled the statement of the “primary source” and read Duterte’s Bisaya statement and translated it into English.

“The essence of the statement is not the P2 billion but the essence of the statement is that he would release the monies and the funds to supply the needs of those affected by the earthquake,” Abella said in a Palace briefing.

“The primary source is PRRD [President Rodrigo Roa Duterte], and PRRD made a commitment to meet their needs. And (in) this sense, I understand where you’re coming from that the figure is important. However, the collective intent of the President is to provide for all their needs, the survivors of the earthquake,” he added.

When it was pointed out that his interpretation contradicted that of Andanar’s, Abella said, “I’m not saying he relayed wrong info… I’m not saying that’s not true. I’m saying that if you need further clarification on that part of the communication, you may refer to him.”

On Monday, Andanar said in a radio interview that the P2-billion aid Duterte promised during a speech in Surigao City on Sunday was for workers who would be displaced by the ordered closure of mining firms and not as assistance for the quake victims.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to Andanar for his comment but he has not responded as of posting time. IDL/rga