Going on a Valentine’s date? PNP has safety tips for you

Police took advantage of the Valentine’s Day celebration to give the public safety tips they can observe before leaving the house to go on a date.

Members of the PNP’s Police Community Relations Group, in cooperation with Pasay Rotary Club, distributed candied flowers to women passing by EDSA Santolan in Quezon City.

Some officer also went to the nearby MRT station to hand out flowers and Valentine’s Day cards with safety tips written inside to female passengers.

“Sinasamantala namin yung occasion para magbigay ng safety tips sa public tapos ayaw namin masayang kaya Valentine’s card at flowers binigay namin para ma-curious sila,” Supt. Marvin Saro of the PNP PCRG, told INQUIRER.net as he gave out the presents to female visitors entering Crame.

(We are taking advantage of this occasion to give safety tips to the public and we don’t want it to go to waste, so we give out Valentine’s cards and flowers so that they will be curious.)

Below are the PNP’s safety tips for celebrating Valentine’s.