Sombero promises to expose corruption, denies link to Lam

Former police official Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero on Tuesday denied his connections with online gaming tycoon Jack Lam, saying that he does not know him.

“Ang sabi, representative ako ni Jack Lam, I just want to set the record, if anybody can prove that I am a middleman, or I know Jack Lam, ‘di na kailangan ng hearing, I will go straight to the prison right away,” Sombero said in a press briefing.

(They say that I’m the representative of Jack Lam, I just want to set the record [straight], if anybody can prove that I am a middleman, or [that] I know Jack Lam, there’s no longer a need for a hearing, I will go straight to prison right away.)

“I am the head of the NGO, it is my obligation for the government to identify, regulate, maximize and generate revenues from that industry. Obligasyon ko po iyon, hindi ko siya kakilala (It’s my obligation, I don’t know him),” he added.

Sombero arrived in Manila on Tuesday after the Senate blue ribbon committee threatened to cite him for contempt for not attending past hearings.

He said that he came back to give clarifications.

“Kaya po nagkaroon ng Senate investigation ay dahil sa heroic ako na magexpose ng corruption, iyon po ang dahilan,” the former officer said.

(A Senate investigation was conducted because of my heroism in exposing corruption, that’s why.)

“Sino pa ba ang susunod sa yapak ko? Ang sabi ng pangulo, magsumbong ng iskandalo, sumigaw, sabihin ang mga corrupt officials — ginawa ko po, kaya may senate hearing… pero ano ang nangyari sa akin?” he added.

(Who else will follow my footsteps? The President said, speak out about scandals, tell on corrupt officials–that’s what I did, hence the Senate hearing…but what happened to me.)

Sombero urged Filipinos to not be afraid to speak up, and to follow his example.

He also defended himself, saying he never took part of any wrongdoings.

“Kung sino man nakakakilala sa akin nung panahon sa CIDG, napakaraming bribe-givers na na-entrap ko, napakaraming reward money ang tinanggihan ko, at iyan ay mapapatunayan lahat, I have never been involved in any wrongdoings even a single case in my military service for 27 years, hindi ako nainvolve,” he said

“Hindi ko pagpapalit ang aking mga nakaraang serbisyo sa military at sa pulis,” he added.

(Whoever knew me during [my time at the CIDG], I had entrapped so many bribe-givers and so much reward money I had refused to accept, and all that can be proven. I have never been involved in any wrongdoings, even [in] a single case in my military service for 27 years, I have not been involved.

I won’t trade my service in the military and the police.) CDG