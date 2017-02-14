Bato tells policemen’s wives: Don’t be too materialistic

Don’t pressure your husbands to buy you expensive things. Pressure them to become good policemen.

This was the appeal of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rose to wives of cops amid the ongoing cleansing efforts in the police departments. He said this materialistic attitude pressures policemen to resort to corruption so they can buy expensive things for their partners.

Instead, Dela Rosa said the wives should compel their husbands to become good policemen whom they can be proud of.

During the PNP’s mass wedding for 21 PNP personnel and their spouses at Camp Crame, Dela Rosa said that “one of the major causes” of corruption among cops is their materialistic wives.

He said that in his several years in the police service, he has encountered many stories about policemen resorting to illegal sources of income just so they can satisfy their wives’ demands.

“One of the major causes bakit ‘yung pulis napunta sa corruption, kung bakit ‘yung pulis naghanap ng extra income through illegal means, ‘yan ay dahil sa asawa,” Dela Rosa said.

(One of the majors causes why police resort to corruption, why police resort to illegal means to score extra income is their wives.)

“Huwag niyo pressurin husband niyo na mag-produce ng mga materyal na bagay para ‘yung husband hindi ma-pressure humanap ng (Do not pressure your husbands to buy you (expensive) stuff so your husbands are not pressured to look for) income through illegal means that will lead to corruption,” he said. IDL