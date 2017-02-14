Robbery suspect killed in shootout with Iloilo police

ILOILO CITY – Policemen killed in a shootout one of the robbers who pulled out a heist on a water refilling station in Barangay (village) Man-it, Passi City, Iloilo province on Monday afternoon.

Supt. Ruby Gumban, Passi police chief, said Kenneth Servando, of the adjacent town of San Enrique, was shot in an exchange of gunfire with responding policemen.

“He engaged with our responding policemen. We have no option but to shoot back,” Gumban said in an interview over Rmn Iloilo radio station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on police investigation, the suspect and his companion who remained at large, robbed a water refilling station and fled to Barangay Bato. But pursuing policemen were able to trace the robbers to a grassy portion of the barangay where Servando was killed while his companion escaped.

It was not clear how much money was taken by the robbers.

“We are looking into the possibility that they were the same suspects who victimized the owner of another refilling station in the same barangay last month,” Gumban added. CDG/rga