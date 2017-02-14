De Lima ready for alleged impending arrest

Senator Leila de Lima has already packed a bag of clothes in case a warrant of arrest is issued against her for alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

“Pina-prepare ko na po yun. magdadala lang muna ako ng isa lang muna na luggage,” De Lima told reporters in an interview at her office in the Senate on Tuesday.

“Yung pantulog at pang bihis na araw-araw sa detention center kung saan man ako. Mga comfortable clothes, casual shirts, pants,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she also prepared books as she would have more time to read inside detention should her reported impending arrest within the week pushes through.

De Lima said she had also gathered her family during the weekend to prepare them for the “imminent arrest.”

“I told them it’s imminent na baka nga tuluyan na akong ipaaresto, ipa-file na nila ang information possibly with the regular courts and then kung hindi maagapan ang TRO (temporary restraining order) na hinihingi ko, then prepare ourself for the scenario,” she said.

“Syempre malungkot sila. Because I want them to be psychologically prepared because ayoko na pong mangyari na mabibigla sila and then hindi rin nila alam kung ano ang gagawin. That’s why I did that,” she said.

De Lima said she also met with her staff last Friday and asked them not to cry when she is served the arrest warrant.

“Because I want everyone to be prepared and sabi ko nga if that happens already, ayokong makakita ng umiiyak, papagalitan ko yung makikita ko…Sabi ko hindi bawal umiyak, huwag lang kayong magpakita sa akin na umiiyak kayo,” she said.

While she is already prepared to get arrested, De Lima had only one request: That she be detained in a safe and secure area.

“Ang pakiusap ko ang po sakali lang po mangyari na, God forbid, yung eventuality na yan, ay sana ilagay naman ako sa isang lugar na magiging safe and secure ako because marami na pong mga nangyayari po pinapatay din sa loob ng selda. So what’s another EJK (extrajudicial killing)?” she said.

The senator was quick to clarify though that she was not asking for a special or VIP treatment so long as her safety is secured.

De Lima also assured that she would not resist her impending arrest as she insists her innocence on the drug allegations being leveled on her.

“Wala naman po akong magagawa, how can I resist? I can’t physically resist. I am morally and psychologically resisting it because I’m innocent…Hindi po ako tatakas, hindi po ako magtatago hindi po ako pupunta ng hospital,” she said. RAM

RELATED STORIES