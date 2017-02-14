Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

Hit-and-run suspect surrenders to QC police

/ 11:09 AM February 14, 2017

The driver of the luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed two people surrendered to the Quezon City Police District on Tuesday morning.

Authorities identified the suspect, Alvin San Pablo, as the man behind the wheel of the black Hummer, with plate No. BEU-200. Armelo Dudas Daleon, who was earlier named, only borrowed the SUV from the original owner.

On Sunday morning, victims Felix Marvin Bose and Lowell Gonzalgo were riding on a motorbike when it collided with the SUV that counterflowed along V. Luna Avenue in Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were killed on the spot.

The next day, the vehicle owner appeared before the authorities to claim innocence. An alias Jun said he had lent his SUV to a “business partner.” CDG/rga

TAGS: hit and run, Quezon City Police District, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), suspect
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved