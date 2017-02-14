Hit-and-run suspect surrenders to QC police

The driver of the luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed two people surrendered to the Quezon City Police District on Tuesday morning.

Authorities identified the suspect, Alvin San Pablo, as the man behind the wheel of the black Hummer, with plate No. BEU-200. Armelo Dudas Daleon, who was earlier named, only borrowed the SUV from the original owner.

On Sunday morning, victims Felix Marvin Bose and Lowell Gonzalgo were riding on a motorbike when it collided with the SUV that counterflowed along V. Luna Avenue in Quezon City.

Both were killed on the spot.

The next day, the vehicle owner appeared before the authorities to claim innocence. An alias Jun said he had lent his SUV to a “business partner.” CDG/rga