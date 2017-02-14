Jack Lam ‘middleman’ Wally Sombero back in PH

The former police officer who figured in on the P50-million bribery scandal at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is back in the Philippines.

Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero arrived in the country on board flight PR119 from Vancouver, Canada this morning.

In a meeting in November last year, Sombero introduced himself as the representative of online gaming tycoon Jack Lam to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

Aguirre said they met to discuss the condition of the more than 1,000 arrested Chinese nationals working illegal at Lam’s Fontana resort.

It was Sombero who also met with two former Immigration officials Al Argosino and Michael Robles where a P50 million money changed hands. He pocketed P2 million but eventually turned it over to authorities early this year.

During a Senate hearing last week, Aguirre was questioned on why he allowed Sombero to leave the country despite being on the Immigration’s Lookout Bulletin.

Sombero will be turned over to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Feb. 16. CDG

