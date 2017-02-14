Duterte to spend first Valentine’s Day as president in Davao

Where is President Rodrigo Duterte spending his first Valentine’s Day as the country’s chief executive?

In his rest house in Carmen town in Davao del Norte, said Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.

Go said Duterte would spend the whole day with his family.

”Sa bukid sa Carmen mag Valentine’s Day si PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) with family (The President will spend Valentine’s Day in the farm in Carmen with family),” he told reporters on Monday.

Malacañang said the President has no scheduled events this Tuesday.

Duterte, who has served as Davao City for more than two decades, has been living with his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Veronica.

His marriage with his first wife Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled in 1998. He had three children with Zimmerman–Paolo, Sara and Sebastian.

Despite being annulled, the President remains in good terms with Zimmerman. During the Valentine’s Day in 2016, he gave her gave a bouquet of flowers and a cake.

The chief executive has been spending most of his weekends in Davao City and spends his time at his home on Sapphire Street in Doña Luisa Phase 1, a low-cost private subdivision in the city. CDG