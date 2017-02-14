Exemption of soldiers, policemen from estate tax payment pushed

Valenzuela City 1st District Rep. Wes Gatchalian has filed a bill which seeks to exempt members of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines from paying estate taxes.

“Our men and women in uniform regularly risk their lives protecting our freedoms. Through their services during their lifetime, they have already given much to our country. Relieving their families from the additional burden of taxation is a small thing we can do. The crux of this bill therefore is ultimately about honoring our men and women in uniform,” Gatchalian said.

In his explanatory note to House Bill No. 4881, Gatchalian stressed that members of both the PNP and the AFP guarantee the “fullest enjoyment of a citizen of his freedom” as they protect citizens from lawless elements.

“They are modern-day heroes in the truest sense of the word. You and I are able to sleep at night with peace of mind that our streets are safe because of our uniformed men who ensure that they are,” Gatchalian added.

He also said the proposed measure would boost the morale of uniformed personnel.

He said once HB 4881 was passed into law, the family of a deceased policeman or soldier would be exempted from paying more than 20 percent in estate taxes.