Lacson: Observe ‘no-take’ policy

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a former PNP chief, on Monday said it was time the Duterte administration dealt with illegal gambling and reminded policemen and local officials to observe the “no-take policy.”

“If the administration has an effort against corruption, it should also pay attention to gambling. And it is not only the Philippine National Police [that] is affected here [but also] local officials,” Lacson said.

For the government to carry out the new antigambling drive effectively, everyone involved should not accept payoffs from illegal gambling operators.

“Any activity, illegal activity, will proliferate if there are compromises,” he said. —CHRISTINE O. AVENDAÑO