PNP readies for war vs gambling lords

The Philippine National Police is waging another war, this time against illegal gambling.

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa said the new war was in line with Executive Order (EO) No. 13 issued by President Duterte.

EO 13 mandates the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies to intensify the national campaign against illegal gambling in coordination with the Department of Justice, Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“The Philippine National Police continue to hit hard on all forms of illegal gambling,” Dela Rosa said.

He said this new mandate of the PNP comprised a wider range of anti-illegal gambling efforts to enforce Presidential Decree No. 1602, which prescribes stiffer penalties for illegal gambling, and Republic Act No. 9287, the law that increased the penalties for illegal numbers games, and amending certain provisions of Presidential Decree No. 1602.

Dela Rosa said the PNP Directorate for Operations has already alerted all police regional offices nationwide to conduct one-time, big-time operations against illegal gambling in their areas and keep the regions free from gambling.

“The bottom line is the national advocacy to rid the country of all forms of illegal gambling that contribute to moral decay and provide an economic support system that sustains other forms of illegal activity,” the PNP chief said.