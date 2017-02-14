Go dark, health chief advises lovers

Go dark on Valentine’s Day is the advice of Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial to lovers, as matters of the heart are a serious matter for the Department of Health.

When it comes to chocolate, Ubial recommends that lovers choose bitter than sweet.

Ubial favors dark chocolate with less sugar and caramel to ensure a healthy heart.

Dark chocolate has flavonoids and antioxidants that are healthy for the heart and blood vessels.

Ubial encouraged couples to give Valentine’s gifts that would prolong the lives of their partners and promote the health of their hearts, instead of products that would lead to diabetes and heart attack.

Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses are among the top causes of death from noncommunicable diseases, according to Ubial.

To help prevent these ailments, Ubial on Monday gave other tips for partners who wish to have healthy and longer lives together.

Remain faithful to your partner in order to reduce stress and enjoy life. Ubial said scientific studies showed that having multiple partners could induce stress.

Quit smoking because it can lead to heart attack or stroke.

If you want to be sweet, Ubial recommends giving fresh fruits as gifts. It’s not only literally sweet, but it’s also a healthier choice.

Couples who would dine out are encouraged to share their meals and to cut calorie intake.

But if they want to save money and eat healthy, couples can have a romantic dinner at home. Fish dishes are highly recommended.

Exercise. Ubial recommends planning an outing or walking in the park. A 30-minute walk is good for the heart.

Instead of buying sweets and fatty foods, Ubial said lovers should give their partners gifts that could “convey more feeling.” Couples, she said, should try poem or letter writing.