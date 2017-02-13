Ranking communist leader nabbed in Caloocan

An alleged ranking member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) has been arrested by joint military and police forces in Caloocan City, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

Ferdinand Castillo, secretary of the CPP-NPA’s Metro Manila regional party committee, was nabbed in Barangay (village) Sta. Quiteria on Sunday afternoon, according to a report Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos sent to the media.

During Castillo’s arrest, police seized a .45 caliber pistol loaded with five ammunition and assorted identification cards from his possession.

Operatives of Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Philippine Army’s Intelligence Service Group served Castillo an arrest warrant for double murder and multiple attempted murder.

A case for violation of Republic Act. No 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, was also filed against him.

Castillo is currently detained at the CIDG-National Capital Region office in Camp Crame.

The Duterte administration has recently suspended its peace talks with the Communist Party and its political arm National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

President Rodrigo Duterte also ordered government forces to arrest communist leaders, including several NDFP consultants who participated in the peace dialogue.