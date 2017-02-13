Palace: Surigao LGU opted to wait for Duterte before distributing relief goods

Malacañang has clarified that it was the decision of the local government of Surigao to wait for the arrival of President Rodrigo Duterte in the city on Sunday before distributing relief goods to the victims of 6.7-magnitude earthquake.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella also said the distribution of relief goods, which were delivered Sunday from Butuan, was “initially hampered by an inadequate distribution system.”

“The victims were already expecting the relief goods as early as 5 a.m., but the local government made a judgment call to wait for the President who arrived by 1 p.m.,” Abella said in a statement.

“Food packs were finally distributed around 2 p.m. after PRRD made the initial distribution. Three thousand (3,000) family food packs were then successfully shared after DSWD Caraga officials, local government, barangay officials and the Surigao City mayor worked out a more efficient distribution system,” he added.

The local government of Surigao City on Saturday declared a state of emergency after the 6.7-magnitude earthquake killed at least six people, injured 100 others, and destroyed infrastructure. Duterte and members of his Cabinet flew to the city on Sunday to lead the distribution of relief goods.

Malacañang earlier appealed for clean drinking water for the quake victims.

“Additional relief goods are welcome, especially drinking water, and may be received by the DSWD and LGUs in Surigao,” Abella added.

The Department of Trade and Industry also issued a price freeze on basic commodities in the city.