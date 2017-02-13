Probe ordered into leaked docu on special privileges of NBP inmates

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II has ordered Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Chief Benjamin De los Santos to investigate the leak of confidential document on the alleged special privileges granted to high-profile inmates of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) who are temporarily detained at the detention facility of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP).

The leaked confidential memorandum dated December 9, 2016 signed by BuCor Legal Office Chief Alvin Herrera Lim for De Los Santos was about a Dec. 2, 2016 meeting between the BuCor, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Part of the document mentioned that the military inquired on who gave special privileges to the inmates to which a prison guard was quoted as saying that it was Aguirre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the alleged report of the leakage of confidential memorandum dated 9, 2016 for the Director General from Chief of Legal Office of the Bureau, Atty. Alvin Herrera Lim, you are hereby directed immediately verify and investigate the said incident, and and if warranted, to file the appropriate administrative charges to those officials or employees involved,” Aguirre said in his one page memorandum to Delos Santos made public Monday.

Aguirre earlier denied reports that he gave special privileges to inmates in exchange for testifying against De Lima.

“I absolutely deny it. I made no such order. However, allow me to point out that Senator De Lima used the term ‘restores’ – it only means that she is admitting that such privileges that she claims were restored were existing during her time as Secretary of Justice!” Aguirre said.

“She must be referring to her stint as Secretary of Justice when such privileges abounded and were tolerated in the NBP. She must have a lot of spare time to reminisce about her past. You can only reminisce about factual things, things that actually happened,” he added.

He believed that the document was leaked to the media to prevent him from getting the nod of the Commission on Appointments (CA) for his post.