De Lima irresponsible for claiming DOJ expediting arrest —Aguirre

Senator Leila de Lima is totally irresponsible for claiming that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is expediting the issuance of a warrant of arrest against her, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Monday.

De Lima earlier said that the DOJ is set to file a case for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act against her and the government is already working for her arrest.

The senator has been accused by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), former officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the NBI itself of tolerating and benefiting from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

“The claim of Senator De Lima is totally erroneous. As a lawyer and as a former Secretary of Justice, she should know that the DOJ does not issue warrants of arrest,” Aguirre said.

“Consequently, it is totally irresponsible of her to announce that the DOJ is expediting the issuance of such warrants. That is a blatant lie and a total misinformation. Senator De Lima’s motivation for saying such is beyond us,” he added.

The justice chief said De Lima’s statement implies that the DOJ has control or influence in courts.

“We do not do that, at least in my time as Secretary of Justice. It might be what was done during her time at the DOJ but definitely it will not be done during my time,” he added. RAM/rga