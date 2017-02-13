Solons had change of heart on capital punishment—House leader

Several lawmakers had a change of heart about opposing the restoration of death penalty when the leadership said death will no longer become mandatory in the bill.

During the “Ugnayan sa Batasan” press forum at the House of Representatives on Monday, deputy speaker South Cotabato Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez said several lawmakers initially against the bill now support the death penalty after death no longer became mandatory.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier said the majority during a caucus last Wednesday agreed that the proposed reimposition of death penalty would no longer make capital punishment mandatory, giving the judges or justices the option to impose life imprisonment on even the most heinous crimes.

“Based on these caucuses, there was a positive result that there is no mandatory imposition of death penalty,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said these pro-life lawmakers decided to support death penalty after the leadership decided to “soften” the restoration of capital punishment by not making death a mandatory punishment.

“In fact, because of that position, a lot of members of the House changed their position. Instead of a hardline ‘No,’ a lot of them accepted. They believed this is more palatable,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he could not pinpoint the number of lawmakers who had a change of heart.

He said though that with more lawmakers starting to support the controversial measure, the restoration of death penalty has better chances of seeing the light of day.

“Because of the consensus last week, I can say that the votes that will support the reimposition of death penalty increased,” Hernandez said.

With this amendment on the bill, the death penalty bill has better chances in the lower House than in the Senate, where the bill faces a gridlock as the lawmakers centered on the country’s obligations to the United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which under the Second Optional Protocol states that “Each State Party shall take all necessary measures to abolish the death penalty within its jurisdiction.”

House Bill 4727 restoring death penalty is seen to be a priority legislation in the House of Representatives.

The bill seeks to impose death penalty on more than 20 heinous offenses, such as rape with homicide, kidnapping for ransom and arson with death.

According to the original version of the bill, the following are punishable by death under the Revised Penal Code—treason, qualified piracy, qualified bribery, parricide, murder, infanticide, rape, kidnapping and serious illegal detention, robbery with homicide, rape, intentional mutilation or arson and destructive arson.

Plunder is also punishable with reclusion perpetua to death according to the Republic Act 7080 or the plunder law as amended by Republic Act 7659.

Some lawmakers, however, believe plunder is no longer punishable with death under the bill, after it was removed from the list under the death penalty bill.

The following offenses under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are also punishable with death—importation; sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation; maintenance of a den, dive or resort; manufacture; possession of certain quantities of dangerous drugs; cultivation; unlawful prescription; misappropriation or failure to account confiscated, seized or surrendered dangerous drugs; and planting of evidence.

Carnapping is also a criminal offense punishable with death under the Anti-Carnapping Act or Republic Act 6539.

Justice committee chairperson, Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, said the House leadership is willing to reduce the list of crimes punishable under death only to the most heinous—drug trade and abuse, murder, kidnapping, carnapping and rape.

Umali said plunder is not as heinous a crime as those committed against persons and life. RAM