Aguirre welcomes De Lima’s filing of raps vs him

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Monday welcomed Senator Leila De Lima’s decision to file a case against him for alleged tampering of witnesses against her as part of the supposed plan of President Rodrigo Duterte to have her locked up in jail.

Aguirre said he is confident the charges if it is filed will not prosper since de Lima has no evidence to prove it.

“I am innocent of the said charges. I am sure she has no evidence against me,” Aguirre said when sought for comment.

De Lima has been accusing Aguirre of pressuring high-profile inmates to testify against her alleged involvement in the proliferation of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The inmates including Herbert Colanggo are currently detained at a military detention facility. De Lima said Aguirre gave them special privileges including the use of mobile phones.

“I have never issued an order either verbal or written giving these inmates special privileges,” Aguirre said.

He earlier told the senator to provide evidence of her allegations otherwise just concentrate on answering the cases filed against her. RAM