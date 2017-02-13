Anti-scalawag hotline helps bag 2 extorting cops in Manila

Acting on a complaint reported through the hotline against police scalawags, the Philippine National Police’s Counter-Intelligence Task Force (PNP-CITF) arrested two lawmen extorting money from taxi drivers in Manila.

SPO2 Rodito Maglayun and PO3 Rowel Candelario, both of the Manila Police District’s Malate police station, were arrested early Sunday in an entrapment operation.

Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, CITF head, said Maglayun and Candelario had preyed on taxi drivers in the vicinity of Quirino Avenue and Mother Ignacia Street in Malate.

“Ipa-flag down nila ‘yung mga motorists tapos hihingian nila ng pera over some traffic violation.

Because of that, ‘yung taxi drivers magbibigay na lang ng pera,” Malayo said.

He said a concerned citizen reported through a text message to the CITF hotline that PNP members were flagging down motorists, mostly taxi drivers, and extorting money between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“They emerge from the dark in violation of procedures for checkpoints. Sa amin dapat lighted and they’re using a government vehicle. In that case, lalabas sila sa dark side at paparahin mga motorist,” Malayo added.

Upon receiving the report, the task force verified the information and launched an operation.

Maglayun and Candelario were brought to CITF headquarters in Camp Crame for documentation and case filing.

On Sunday night, the duo went through inquest proceedings before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office and Assistant City Prosecutor Reynaldo Tomas Jr. recommended the filing of a robbery-extortion against them. CBB