Drug pusher left for dead tags cop

A member of the Las Piñas police was arrested on Sunday morning by his colleagues after he and his accomplices allegedly kidnapped and tried to kill a drug suspect.

PO3 Abmar Mohammad was apprehended at the Las Piñas City police station at 1:30 a.m. by lawmen from Calaca, Batangas, in coordination with the Southern Police District (SPD).

An SPD statement said that Mohammad was reportedly a supplier of illegal drugs. When one of his “clients,” 30-year-old pedicab driver Amante Valdos, failed to remit money from a transaction, the policeman and his cohorts kidnapped him on Feb. 5.

The victim was held at a mosque in Barangay CAA, Phase 2, Las Piñas City, but on Feb. 8, he was taken to Barangay Cahil in Calaca, Batangas.

There, Valdos was shot and left to die in a ravine. However, he survived and was brought to Calaca Hospital where he told his story to authorities which then coordinated with the SPD and Las Piñas police.

Following his arrest, Mohammad was taken to the Calaca police station for temporary detention while a case of frustrated murder would be filed against him and his accomplices identified only as “Amin,” “Ulom” and “Ismael.”

SPD director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., meanwhile, said the incident would be properly dealt with as they would not condone “this barbaric act.”

“There are unscrupulous people, including scalawag policemen doing DUIs (deaths under investigation) like this incident, to cover up their illegal activities. It is just very unfortunate that they are doing this while the government is busy [putting] its best foot forward in the war on drugs,” he said.

“Although there are some erring police personnel engaged in nefarious activities such as illegal drugs, the PNP is continuously weeding them out,” he added.