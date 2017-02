Miguel Lopez de Legazpi’s expedition arrived in the Philippines on Feb. 13, 1565. They left Spain on Nov. 21, 1564 with four vessels but only three ships landed in the Philippines. They arrived at Gamay Bay and had to sail from various points in Samar and Leyte for a month because of the hostility of the natives and the lack of food supplies. —MARIELLE MEDINA, INQUIRER RESEARCH