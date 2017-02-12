Fire hits residential area in Quezon City; 300 houses affected

A fire that reached Task Force Alpha razed about 300 houses in a residential area in Quezon City on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze that broke out at barangay (village) Damayan Lagi corner E. Rodriguez reached third alarm at 2:39 p.m., fourth alarm at 2:41 p.m., and fifth alarm at 2:48 p.m., according to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Initial report by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire started at the third floor of a residential structure owned by one Ryan Cano. The house was made of light materials.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of E. Rodriguez-Araneta were closed to traffic due to the incident.

Firetrucks have been deployed in the area, the MMDA added.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. YG/rga

