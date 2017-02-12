PDEA seizes P875,000 worth of shabu in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY – Close to P1 million worth of shabu and grenades were seized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) during antidrug operations here on Saturday and Sunday.

Kath Abad, speaking for PDEA in Region 12, said three persons were arrested in separate operations in Barangay General Paulino Santos and Barangay Zone 1.

Agents raided the house of Franklin Biñas alias “Kano” in Purok Tagumpay, Barangay Gen. Paulino Santos, at past 8 a.m. Sunday.

Armed with search warrants, PDEA agents accompanied by a bomb-sniffing dog, searched the house of Biñas and found two hand grenades, five sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride with an estimated market value of P500,000 and shabu paraphernalia.

Biñas told PDEA agents that he was suffering from diabetes and needed money for his medication.

On Saturday morning, PDEA agents also arrested a man and his live-in partner during a buy-bust operation in a house at the corner of Osmenia and Aurora Streets, Koronadal City.

Seized from Ricky Nambong, 30, and Kaith Fradeza, 28, both of Barangay Zone 1, were huge sachets of shabu with a market value of P375,000, a digital weighing scale and shabu paraphernalia.

A concerned citizen alerted PDEA about the couple’s activities which led to their arrest.

The couple and Biñas are now detained at the PDEA lock-up cell in General Santos City while charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and Illegal possession of explosives are being prepared against them. CBB/rga