Palace appeals for water for Surigao City folk

Malacañang on Sunday appealed for clean drinking water for residents of Surigao City and other earthquake-hit areas in Surigao del Norte.

Interviewed over state radio DZRB, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said nongovernment organizations and private individuals who wanted to send assistance for those affected by last Friday’s 6.7-magnitude temblor may coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

President Duterte is expected to fly to Surigao on Sunday noon to oversee the government’s response to the powerful quake, which left at least six people dead and damaged public infrastructures and private establishments.

Andanar, a native of Surigao, said the airport in his hometown remained closed due to damage on the runway caused by the earthquake, the strongest to hit the city since 1879.

“Drinking water is really a problem that’s why we are calling out to the NGOs that want to help to send clean drinking water. That’s really needed,” the Palace official said.

“We all need to come together at this period to help our affected countrymen,” he added.

He said the MVP Foundation of business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan already mobilized its volunteers to extend assistance to earthquake victims.

Andanar, who was in Butuan City, said C130 military cargo planes were unloading relief goods from the DSWD office in Manila at the Butuan airport. CBB/rga