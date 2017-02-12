IRR of anti-age discrimination law issued

Stressing that age does not matter in employment, the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) has issued the implementing rules of Republic Act No. 10911 or the anti-age discrimination law.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the law was to help promote equal opportunities in employment for everyone.

“The provisions of this order apply to all employers, publishers, labor contractors or subcontractors, and labor organizations, whether or not registered,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IRR of RA 10911 was signed by Bello on Feb. 2. It will take effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation.

It will be unlawful for an employer to print or publish in any form of media any notice related to employment suggesting age preferences, limitations, specifications and discrimination.