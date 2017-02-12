Resume talks, Loren urges

Sen. Loren Legarda on Saturday called on government and communist rebels to go back to the negotiating table, saying a combative stance by both sides would just cause further bloodshed that has long marred the protracted struggle to broker peace.

In a statement, Legarda expressed support for a resumption of talks, saying there remained a “reservoir of goodwill” on both sides to restart the process.

“I support the peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP). I call on all parties to continue the peace talks,” Legarda said in a statement.

“More death and suffering will be the result of the resumption of hostilities, which neither the government or the NDFP-CPP-NPA can win,” she said.

Earlier this week, President Duterte had declared an all-out war against the communist rebels following his termination of what was an initially promising process.

Both sides had also terminated a unilateral ceasefire they had separately declared.