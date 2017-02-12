Free maintenance meds for Manila’s senior citizens

Good news for Manila’s elderly: Chronically ill senior citizens are now entitled to receive free maintenance medicines from the local government beginning February.

The Manila Health Department (MHD) will be granted nearly P66 million in government funds for the purchase of medicines to be distributed to 59 community health centers in the city.

Records from the city’s Office for Senior Citizens Affairs showed that about 26,000, or 20 percent, of the 132,000 registered seniors in the city have been diagnosed with health issues that require maintenance medication.

Benjamin Yson, MHD chief, said the P66 million in funds was an initial allocation for the program for 2017.

The project is to focus on three major chronic illnesses, particularly hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol, he said.

Starting this month, Manila’s seniors may obtain free drugs, such as Losartan, Metoprolol and Amlodipine for hypertension. Those with high cholesterol levels may be provided with Simvastatin in health centers.

Each registered senior will be provided with at least P2,000 worth of medicines per month, the health department said.

Those receiving medication will be required to undergo regular medical checkups at their respective barangay health centers, it said.