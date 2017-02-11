DSWD: More than 300 houses damaged due to Surigao earthquake

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already received reports of more than 300 houses damaged due to the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck off Surigao del Norte on Friday night.

In an update on Saturday afternoon, the DSWD said it monitored 326 houses damaged—eight of which were totally damaged and 318 partially damaged—in 28 barangays (villages) in Surigao City, and the towns of Mainit, San Francisco, and Sison, based on reports from the DSWD-Caraga region.

READ: Death toll in Surigao earthquake rises to 6

ADVERTISEMENT

The DSWD has total stockpiles and standby funds amounting to P1.6 billion to assist those affected by the earthquake. Around 900 food packs have also been prepositioned in Surigao city.

READ: Gov’t assures aid for victims of Surigao earthquake

The DSWD also facilitated the delivery of around 2,500 gallons of water to Barangay Taft, Surigao City, where the most number of damaged houses had been recorded, and where most residents have opted to stay on the streets.