Attempted bank robbery in Isabela foiled

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela—Alert security guard Emerson Kanoy helped foil a robbery attempt on the First Isabela Cooperative Bank on Friday night (Feb. 10).

Kanoy ran to a police station about 100 meters away when he heard robbers try to penetrate the bank by breaking tiles using a hydraulic jack at 8:30 p.m. in Baligatan village here, said Supt. Ariel Quilang, Ilagan police chief.

The police deployed a team to the bank and discovered a tunnel but the cops were unable to catch the suspects.

The suspects abandoned hydraulic jacks, two crow bars, a pointed bar, a steel saw, two pairs of pliers, a drill gun, a shovel and rope. Police investigators are tracking down the suspects through their abandoned belongings.