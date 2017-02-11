Murder raps filed vs employer, workmates of decapitated maid

The Makati police filed murder charges against the employer and the two workmates of the 17-year-old househelp in an upscale village in Muntinlupa who was found beheaded in January.

Aleli Froilan Yap (alias Enriquita Rosemarie Legaspi), Akiko Nyron Lindon (alias Nyron Uy, Leon Marcos) and Crissamae Aniel Chali among others were charged with murder for the killing of Richelle Sagang, whose head and body were found apart in Makati and Bulacan.

Yap was Sagang’s employer on her house near the corner of Caimito and Tamarind Streets in Ayala Alabang Village in Muntinlupa, while Lindon was a makeup artist residing in Tondo, Manila, and Chali was Sagang’s workmate.

The three were previously considered persons of interest as they were the last companions of the victim before she was killed.

“When [Sagang] was brought to the Ayala Alabamg Village security office, victim already suffered violence and her bruises and contusions were covered by makeup to hide [them],” said the conclusion of an investigation report attached in the complaint.

“The conclusion was supported by statements and witnesses and documents to prove thereof suspects conspired in the commission of murder of Richelle Sagang,” it added.

The murder charges were based on the complaints of Sagang’s father Noel, and the result of the investigation of Special Investigation Task Force “Sagang” created by the Southern Police District, said SPD director Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr.

The case was filed in Makati City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday about 4 p.m, Apolinario said.

Justice Secretary Vitalliano Aguirre ordered the Bureau of Immigration on Friday to issue a lookout bulletin against Yap, who is also facing arrest in violation of Republic Act No. 8484 before a Tagbilaran City Court.

Earlier reports said Yap, Lindon and Chali dropped Sagang in a mall outside the village after being banned in the village.

Hours before Sagang’s headless body was found in Sta. Maria, Bulacan on Jan. 12, she was brought by Lindon and Chali to the security office of Ayala Alabang to notify the guards that she had been terminated by her employer for alleged theft.

A security guard of Ayala Alabang, however, said in a sworn statement that Yap insisted “[Sagang] not only be banned because the maid owes her a lot.”

Another security personnel told police that Yap and three others left the security office on board a BMW with conduction sticker PA 6999. Yap said they were going to return Sagang to her agency.

Her head was found floating on Balisacan Creek near the corner of Jervois Street and Kalayaan Avenue in Pinagkaisahan, Makati on Jan. 14.

Apolonario previously said Sagang’s cause of death was a gunshot wound in her chin that exited through her head.