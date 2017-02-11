Cops collar 4 illegal STL bet collectors in Quezon

LUCENA CITY – Police on Friday arrested four alleged bet collectors of illegal Small Town Lottery (STL) or “bookies” operation in Quezon province, police said Saturday.

The report said the suspects, Angelita Casiano and Ernesto Fronda, were arrested while in the act of collecting money bets for unlawful “bookies” operation in Barangay Sta. Maria in Calauag town at around 8:30 p.m.

The two other suspects, Sheila Ruz and Cristian Pera, were caught while also gathering illegal bets in Barangay Calumpang in Tayabas City at about 9:30 p.m.

Police seized collected money bets and assorted lottery paraphernalia from the suspects who all failed to produce legitimate identification cards issued by Pirouette Gaming Corp., the licensed STL operator in

Quezon, which showed that they were engaged in illegal bookies operation. The suspects are detained at the police jails of Calauag and Tayabas City. CDG

