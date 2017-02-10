4 people abducted by NPA in Compostela Valley, says Army

DAVAO CITY — Persons suspected to be New People’s Army (NOA) rebels abducted last Sunday, Feb. 5, four civilians, including a barangay chairman and his wife, according to the Army’s 10th Infantry Division.

Capt. Rhyan Batchar, spokeman of the unit, which is based in Compostela Valley, said the rebels took at gunpoint Rene Carlos, chairman of Barangay Pangyan in Trento, Agusan del Sur, and his wife Maribeth.

The rebels also abducted a relative of the couple, along with a barangay councilor and some tanods but released them later.

Citing a report reaching his unit, Batchar said the Carlos couple were “hogtied by the NPA.”

Last Wednesday, Feb. 8, rebels also abducted Jun-jun Custodio and his son Marjun in Maco, Compostela Valley, Batchar added

He said the second abduction took place in Barangay Malamudao, also in Maco, and was perpetrated by rebels led by an alias Mokloy of the NPA’s Milisya ng Bayan.

Brig. Gen. Macairog Alberto, the commander of the Army’s 1001st Infantry Brigade, condemned the incidents.

“The NPA abducts innocent civilians to use as human shields,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Rafael Valencia, the 10th ID chief, appealed to the NPA “to spare the civilians from atrocities.” /atm