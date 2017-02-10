Throwing police scalawags to Mindanao an insult—bishop

Malaybalay Bishop Jose Cabantan on Friday questioned the reassignment of police scalawags to Mindanao.

“Why Mindanao? They can be penalized and reformed anywhere else?” Cabantan said over Church-run Radyo Veritas.

“What makes the person impure? What comes out of the man, that is what defiles him. This can be done anywhere else. It’s a matter of instituting a holistic transformative program for individuals, systems and structures,” he added.

Cabantan pointed out that the reassignment of the erring cops to Mindanao is an insult to its people.

“Depends on why they bring the scalawags here; we are insulted if we deserve the unruly service of these people, on the other hand, if they are brought here because Mindanao is the best community for their formation and transformation then we will appreciate that. Which of these are their motives for doing so?” the bishop said.

Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jose Lacson first opposed the idea of making Mindanao a place for disposing rogue cops. RAM