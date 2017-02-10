Police nab suspect in abduction, rape of 4-month-old baby in Cebu
The prime suspect in the abduction and rape of a 4-month-old baby in Barangay (village) Perrelos, Carcar City was arrested on Friday afternoon.
Carcar Police Cheif Insp. Jose Liddawa said Jonathan Marfe, 40, was arrested in his house, which is just ten meters away from the house of the victim’s family.
Marfe had a record of attempted rape in Bohol. Police said he arrived in Carcar City three days before the incident last Wednesday.
He said that they tagged Marfe as the prime suspect since he was awake during the time when the baby was abducted and raped.
Liddawa said around that time, Marfe was having a drinking session with three of his friends.
He added that a witness saw the suspect go inside the house of the victim.
While the evidence they have was circumstantial, Liddawa said that it was sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused. RAM/rga