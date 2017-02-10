Police nab suspect in abduction, rape of 4-month-old baby in Cebu

The prime suspect in the abduction and rape of a 4-month-old baby in Barangay (village) Perrelos, Carcar City was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Carcar Police Cheif Insp. Jose Liddawa said Jonathan Marfe, 40, was arrested in his house, which is just ten meters away from the house of the victim’s family.

Marfe had a record of attempted rape in Bohol. Police said he arrived in Carcar City three days before the incident last Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT