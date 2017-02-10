Part-time driver shot dead in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan — A 38-year-old man was shot dead on Thursday (Feb. 9) by a motorcycle-riding gunman in Lingayen town in Pangasinan province.

Christian Dizon, a part-time driver, had parked a sport utility vehicle in the garage of a town official in Barangay (village) Poblacion when a man casually approached him and shot him three times in the head at 6:41 p.m.

Dizon died on the way to a hospital.

The gunman fled on a motorycle driven by an accomplice. He was described as medium-built, wearing a striped shirt and short pants./rga