Dureza nephew arrested in Davao City drug bust

The nephew of peace adviser Jesus Dureza was arrested Thursday afternoon in Davao City for illegal possession of drugs, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

PDEA regional director Adzar Albani in a phone interview said John Paul Dureza, the nephew of secretary Dureza, was arrested at his home in Catalunan Pequenio in Davao City at 5: 45 p.m. on Thursday. Also arrested was Jose Anthony Celso Huilar.

Albani said Dureza was arrested after a buy-bust operation was conducted by the elements of PDEA.

He said 15 grams of shabu worth 200,000 were seized from the suspects’ possession. A .22 rifle and 177 pieces of ammunition were also recovered from them.

Albani said the younger Dureza has been in their watchlist and would face cases of illegal possession of drugs and firearms.

READ: If my kid is into drugs, ‘kill him’ – Duterte

The suspect is currently detained at their PDEA regional office in Davao City.

In a facebook post, Dureza confirmed the news and said he was “embarrassed” regarding the incident.

“I slept early last night (still on sick leave but feeling okay) only to wake up early to be informed that one of my nephews was arrested by PDEA for drugs. I am of course embarrassed as he is a close relative,” he said.

“But I commend the authorities for enforcing and applying the law without fear or favor. That’s the way this no-nonsense drive of President Duterte should proceed,” he added. IDL