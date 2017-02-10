Cops pursue suspected rebels; Benguet town classes suspended

BAGUIO CITY—The police are undertaking pursuit operations in the Benguet town of Tuba against suspected communist rebels, prompting the municipal mayor to cancel classes in schools along Kennon Road.



In a release, Tuba Mayor Ignacio Rivera advised parents not to bring their grade school children to schools along Camps 3 and 4 of Kennon Road because of rebel sightings there.



The Cordillera Police Office confirmed the operation but had not provided details.

On Thursday, police arrested three men in connection with the torching of two mine trucks delivering ore to a port in La Union province. An officer of a livelihood and disaster relief organization was also detained.

