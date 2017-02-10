Concepcion officially succeeds Pascual as UP president

Lawyer Danilo Concepcion stepped in on Friday as the 21st president of the University of the Philippines.

Concepcion succeeded outgoing president Alfredo Pascual in a turnover ceremony at the Quezon Hall in UP Diliman.

In his final speech as president, Pascual spoke of the challenges in leading the national university, alluding to Jose Rizal’s novel, “El Filibusterismo” in adding stones to an edifice that is UP.

“Running a university today is also about breaking down walls and crossing boundaries,” Pascual said, highlighting the vision for “One UP.”

Pascual assumed the presidency in February 2011. In his remarks, he highlighted new campuses and infrastructure, as well as additional revenue-generating projects for the university.

Concepcion, who served as the dean of the UP College of Law, was selected in November 2016 by the 11-member Board of Regents, the highest-decision making body in the university.