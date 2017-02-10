‘Focused military operations’ start vs NPA in Central, Northern Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Philippine Army’s 7th Division has announced it will start “focused military operations,” after President Duterte lifted the ceasefire with communist New People’s Army and terminated peace talks with their political arm, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

The 7th Division operates in the Ilocos and Central Luzon regions, the provinces of Quirino and Abra, seven towns of Nueva Vizcaya and two towns in Mountain Province.

The Army unit based in Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija said on Thursday (Feb. 9) these operations would “actively protect the communities and flagship projects of the government threatened by the [New People’s Army], and will be ready for any attacks that they are planning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NPA is the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, which resumed peace negotiations with the Duterte administration six months ago. The NDFP is the CPP’s political organization.

The Army said warrants against communist leaders would be served in coordination with the police.

The 7th ID warned it “would not allow the NPA to hamper the delivery of basic social services.” SFM