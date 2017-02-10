Thursday, February 9, 2017
US appeals court maintains suspension of Trump travel ban

Trump on travel ban

In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs’ Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, in Washington.Trump says it doesn’t take a lawyer to see that his order banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations is a “common sense” move to protect the U.S. from terrorists. He says even a bad high school student could figure that out. AP Photo

LOS ANGELES—A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to restore President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order closing US borders to refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, keeping a temporary suspension in place.

“We hold that the government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury,” the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled.

The court denied the government’s request to reinstate the measure on an emergency basis, meaning a lower court suspension of the travel ban stands for now.

A panel of three judges held a contentious hearing in the matter on Tuesday, with the lawyer representing the Trump administration insisting the controversial ban was justified for national security reasons.

