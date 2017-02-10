PH antidrug drive differs from Colombia’s, exec notes

The Philippine approach against illegal drugs and substance abuse is unique, and should not be compared with the methods of other countries, said Dangerous Drugs Board chair Benjamin Reyes on Thursday.

Reyes was reacting to the open letter by former Colombia President Cesar Gaviria to President Duterte in which Gaviria warned Mr. Duterte against committing Colombia’s mistakes in waging war on drugs.

Reyes highlighted the difference of substance choice in the two countries, which Mr. Duterte also earlier mentioned.

“The substance of choice in Colombia is heroin… and cocaine,” Reyes told reporters. “At the same time, Colombia’s approach was purely enforcement. They were funded by the United States to destroy their well-entrenched cartels.”

Reyes cited an HBO documentary that claimed methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known in the streets as “shabu,” as the “most dangerous substance right now.”

“[With methamphetamine], it is more dangerous because you can see chronic neurological problems in as short as 15 days,” he said. “With heroin, you can employ substitute therapy. But that is not our drug of choice.”

Reyes said the Philippines was following the general strategies of the United Nations in combating illegal drugs. However, he noted that these methods were tweaked to conform with the culture and resources available in the country.

The official added, however, that he hoped that the Philippine approach would work in the drug war and even become a model for other countries.

“If I may brag a little, our approach is more comprehensive than the approach in Colombia,” he said.