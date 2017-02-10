DPWH widens highway by the lake

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday opened to motorists two new lanes on the Laguna Lake Highway, formerly known as C-6 Dike Road.

The new lanes, stretching between Barangay Napindan and M. L. Quezon in Taguig City, mark the first phase of improvements on the highway under the Duterte administration. The road, which runs along the northwestern shoreline of the freshwater lake, was a project started under the Arroyo administration and became accessible to light vehicles in 2009.

Allotting a budget of P1.22 billion, the DPWH said upcoming works on the 10.7-kilometer road include the construction or widening of two bridges and the rehabilitation of the existing asphalt road (stretching for 10.28 kms), with provisions for additional two lanes, 2-meter wide planting strips and a 3-meter wide bike lane.

“This is the first highway in the Philippines to have bike lanes. We are planning to replicate it nationwide to ensure mobility of vehicles and individuals,” Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said.

“I think it is important that we make an infrastructure not only for vehicles but also for pedestrians. This is one good example. Our first project that would incorporate also the infrastructure for pedestrian traffic. This is to give people the option to use bikes, especially this particular area, it’s beside the lake. It would encourage people to exercise,” he said.

The highway is intended to cut travel time particularly between southern Metro Manila (Bicutan) and Rizal province (Taytay). “With this highway, the traffic from EDSA and C5 will be greatly reduced,” Villar added.

Two more lanes at the Napindan Bridge 2 section are expected to be completed in December 2017. —TINA G. SANTOS