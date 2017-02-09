103 House reps urge Duterte to continue talks with communists

The leftist Makabayan bloc on Thursday filed a resolution signed by 103 lawmakers urging President Rodrigo Duterte to continue talking peace with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) in spite of recent setbacks.

They implored the President to consider “the unprecedented and significant advances made on the substantive agenda of the negotiations for the benefit of the Filipino people.”

The resolution was filed by the Makabayan lawmakers led by Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate; ACT Teachers Reps. Antonio Tinio and France Castro; Gabriela Reps. Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas; Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago; and Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were also able to gather the signatures of 96 other lawmakers to support the bill – 30 of whom were from party-list groups, 20 from Mindanao, 11 from the Visayas, and 42 from Luzon. Three deputy speakers were on board.

The resolution said it would be a shame to put an end to the negotiations with the communist leadership considering the “remarkable and unparalleled headway” they had made under the Duterte administration.

“Terminating the same would only put to waste the unprecedented, positive and substantial gains the peace talks have reached,” the resolution said.

On Feb. 5, Duterte announced that the peace negotiations between the NDFP and the government was terminated “unless there is a compelling reason that will benefit the nation,” following the lifting of the unilateral ceasefire declarations by both sides.

“It is highly imperative that this Congress hear the Filipino people’s desire to support the resumption of the peace negotiations. It is just and lasting peace itself that is the very compelling reason to continue the peace negotiations,” the lawmakers said.

In a new conference, Vice President Leni Robredo said the government’s decision to cancel the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (Jasig) was a major setback to the talks.

“The Jasig cancellation is a big deal in the sense that the next question is, since it has been canceled, it seems like you are removing your recognition of them (NDFP) as the ones who should be negotiating,” she said.

“The question is: Is the cancellation tantamount to the termination of talks? I hope not,” Robredo said.

She said, however, that she was not losing hope.

“It’s sad that when our hopes were high that something good would come out of the peace talks, these things happened,” she said. “I hope both parties will not stop trying to find common ground.” /atm