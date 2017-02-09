Police officer on basketball break shot dead in Isabela

CAUAYAN CITY– A 42-year-old police officer was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 8) during a basketball game at the community center in Minante Uno village here.

SPO2 Abe Banaag, 42, who was assigned at the PNP Isabela Public Safety Company in Ramon town, was playing a game with his friends when the gunman alighted from a sports utility vehicle (with plate no. PIA 402) and shot him, said Senior Supt. Alexander Rafael, Isabela police director.

Banaag was the fourth fatality in a series of killings here in two weeks.

Minante Uno village clerk Ruby Cortez said she ducked for cover when she heard the gunshot. Village officials contacted the police, she said, but Banaag “was already dead.” SFM