Businessman dead in Batangas shooting

BATANGAS CITY — A 44-year-old businessman was shot dead while he was about to have dinner at an eatery in Barangay Bolbok in this city, Thursday afternoon, police said.

Supt. Barnard Danie Dasugo, Batangas City police chief, said the victim, Marvin Parto, who was engaged in the trucking business, was shot by a gunman wearing a black shirt at around 6:10 p.m.

The victim’s wife, Aileen, said they had just attended church service at the Iglesia ni Cristo and went to a nearby eatery to eat.

“We were choosing food to eat when I heard bursts of gunfire. I then turned to look but instead I saw him (Marvin) lying lifeless and bloodied,” said Aileen. “I was crying for help but nobody helped me lift my husband. The police arrived and we rushed him to the hospital.”

Parto was declared dead on arrival.

Investigations on the motive behind the crime and the identity of the gunman are still going on. SFM