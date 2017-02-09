AFP chief affirms certain privileges for inmates at Camp Aguinaldo

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Eduardo Año confirmed certain privileges for high-profile inmates detained at Camp Aguinaldo.

“Sa amin sa Armed Forces meron kaming tinatawag na security survey and inspection (In the Armed Forces, there is what we call security survey and inspection). This is done periodically to ensure that all facilities are safe from any espionage or any security compromise,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“As part of our job, we made some observations and investigations and inspection and the appropriate measure or course of action will be through the proper authority like the Bucor (Bureau of Corrections) and the DOJ (Department of Justice) and we believe they have made also appropriate actions already,” he also said.

The AFP chief said the Bucor is in charge of the detention facility of the high-profile inmates who were transferred there last September before they testified against Sen. Leila de Lima and her alleged drunk links at the House justice committee.

The senator claims the transfer was a reward ordered by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II for testifying against her, which also allowed them to use gadgets and other privileges.

AFP public affairs office chief Col. Edgard Arevalo, in a separate statement, said their recommendations in the report sent to the DOJ were seizure of unauthorized fixtures and equipment; strict implementation of the Military Police Battalion Custodial and Detention Center referring to security; and the immediate installation of CCTV.

“The AFP merely made a facility available for that purpose per MOA (memorandum of agreement) between the DND (Department of National Defense) and the DOJ,” he said. RAM