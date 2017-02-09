AFP chief: What’s wrong with being assigned in Basilan, Sulu?

There’s a brighter side to sending rogue policemen to conflict areas in Mindanao, the chief of the staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

“They should take that positively. Sa amin sa Armed Forces that is an opportunity to earn the Medal of Valor award—from P25,000 to P75,000 na gratuity yan,” AFP chief of staff General Eduardo Año told reporters on the sidelines of the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Council meeting at Camp Aguinaldo.

“What’s wrong with being assigned in Basilan and Sulu? Diba you want to serve the country and the people, that’s the best way. If they are complaining then you can see the quality of the people you do not need in the organization,” he added.

Upon the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, over 200 erring police officers will be sent to Mindanao to discipline their ranks, which came after the controversial kidnapping and death of Korean business businessman Jee Ick Joo.

The President also gave them the option to resign.

The move of throwing out the policemen to war-torn areas of Mindanao has been criticized by officials, saying that the region is not a trash bin for erring and corrupt officers.

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who was also at the meeting at the Camp Aguinaldo, challenged the erring policemen to resign.

“How I wish mag resign na sila para wala na akong gastos, hindi na ako manghiram ng C-130 sa Armed Forces para hakutin sila papuntang Basilan. Sige, mag resign kayo para wala akong alagaan,” he said.

“I care for quality, not quantity. Bahala na kung meron akong isang pulis lang dyan pero matino. Kesa naman meron akong 100 na pulis at puro karantaduhan ang ginagawa,” he added. RAM/rga