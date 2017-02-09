Poe: Why prioritize death penalty when Pinoys are dying from traffic?

Why prioritize the proposed restoration of the death penalty when some people are already slowly dying in the streets because of traffic?

Senator Grace Poe expressed this sentiment on Thursday as she lamented the seeming lack of interest of some people in government and allies in the House of Representatives to pass a measure that would grant President Rodrigo Duterte emergency powers to address the traffic problem in the country.

“Ang gobyerno, sinasabi nila na seryoso din sila talaga sa pagresolba nito, subalit nakikita naman natin ang aksyon din ng iba na ang prayoridad nila, syempre iba, ‘di na nakikita natin na death penalty talaga yung itinutulak doon sa baba,” Poe, chairman of the Senate committee on public services, said in an interview over DZMM.

“Sa tingin ko mahalaga rin namang tutukan rin nila ito sapagkat marami rin namang kinamamatayan na ang tagal ng traffic na binabaybay nila sa ating kalsada,” she added.

The senator was apparently referring to some congressmen who are pushing for the immediate passage of a bill that seeks to restore the imposition of capital punishment in the country.

In the Senate, Poe was confident that the chamber would be able to pass the emergency powers bill before its break next month. The chamber has already started its plenary debates on the measure.

“Ang problema, kahit na ipasa natin ito sa agarang panahon, sabihin nating bago mag-Marso, hanggang March 18 lang (ang session) tapos mag-aadjourn na naman, paano pa ngayon ang bersyon doon sa House?” she asked.

“Alam niyo yung sa kanila, wala talagang emergency powers na ibibigay tapos hindi po kasama ang mga airports diyan. Marami po silang tinanggal diyan na hindi kasama, kaya sa tingin ko malaking gulo…”

The senator also disclosed the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) request for the Senate to extend the 30-day deadline in the bill for the agency to submit a traffic action plan after the approval of the measure.

In the House version of the bill, she said, the DOTr has 60 days to submit such plan.

“Sabi ko, hindi, kasi ang tagal-tagal na nito, wala ba kayong maisusumite agad? Hindi naman ito written in stone, hindi po ito nakasulat sa bato, titingnan po natin kung ano yung maayos dito na traffic plan. Kaya nga emergency powers ang hinihingi ninyo tapos gusto ninyo mas matagal pa bago ito maaksyunan,” Poe said. RAM/rga